Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samit Patel helped Notts Outlaws win the 2020 Vitaltiy Blast earlier this year

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has signed a new two-year deal, taking his time with the county to 20 years.

The 35-year-old made his first team debut for Notts in 2002 and has made 588 appearances across all formats.

The ex-England man, who has scored 20,322 runs and taken 670 wickets, and will now focus on white ball cricket.

"I love the game, I love Trent Bridge, I love my team-mates here and I love the club, so committing for another two years was a no-brainer," he said.

"At this point in my career, the best way for me to serve Notts on the field and to extend my time as a player for as long as possible is to focus on the white ball.

"That's what I'm going to do from now on, and this contract has been signed with that in mind."

Patel appeared in the last of his six England Tests in 2015 and had a short spell on loan with Glamorgan in 2019.

Earlier this year, Patel helped Notts Outlaws win the 2020 Vitality Blast, which became the sixth major trophy he has won with the club.

"Samit played really well for us last season, in both formats of the game, and he showed leadership qualities and a great attitude," head coach Peter Moores said.

"His expertise with the white ball is second-to-none and has been for a number of years, so to have secured that - alongside no little match-winning ability with the bat - is great for us moving forward."