Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England and Pakistan last played in Cardiff in a T20 International in 2019

Cardiff's Sophia Gardens is set to host a one-day international between World Cup winners England and Champions trophy holders Pakistan in 2021.

The match, part of a provisional home summer schedule announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday, is due to be played on Thursday, 8 July.

Lord's and Edgbaston will host the other two games in the series.

England beat Pakistan in a Twenty20 international in Cardiff in May 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic forced all of 2020's fixtures to be played behind closed doors in Southampton, Manchester and Derby.