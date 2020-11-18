Last updated on .From the section Cricket

More than half of Chris Wright's haul of 464 first-class wickets (271) were taken for Warwickshire

Leicestershire's Chris Wright has signed a new two-year contract.

The 35-year-old former Middlesex, Essex and Warwickshire paceman, who played just twice in the curtailed 2020 season due to injury, will be into his third campaign since moving to Grace Road.

Wright sustained a cartilage injury to his right knee in the second of the team's Bob Willis Trophy matches.

He will look for the same form in 2021 that he showed in taking 51 first-class wickets in his first season in 2019.

Wright has claimed 464 first-class victims in his career, at an average of 32.96, including 13 five-wicket hauls - nine of them in his seven years with Warwickshire.

He is also a handy lower-order batsman, having hit 13 half-centuries, seven of them for the Bears.