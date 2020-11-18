Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shane Snater has made 13 T20 appearances for the Netherlands, as well as playing in two ODIs

Reigning red-ball kings Essex have signed up three of their younger players on new new one-year deals.

Netherlands international Shane Snater, 24, wicket-keeper Michael Pepper, 22, and batsman Josh Rymell, 19, will all be on the staff at Chelmsford in 2021.

Pepper made five appearances and Zimbabwe-born Snater six in this year's shortened T20 campaign, while Rymell is yet to make his first-team debut.

"These guys are talented cricketers," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

"Michael has always performed well when called upon and he has a great role model in Adam Wheater to learn from.

"Josh has been in and around the first team for a year or so now and is a great prospect for the future.

"Shane is a trusted and reliable player. Although he's not always found game time easy to come by, he's always put in a shift whenever he's played."

Essex followed up their County Championship/T20 Blast double success in 2019 by winning this summer's inaugural Bob Wills Trophy.