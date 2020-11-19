Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The final of the inaugural Test Championship is due to be played in England in June

The International Cricket Council has announced a change to the format of the Test Championship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 15% of matches in the tournament are expected to be incomplete by the scheduled time of the final next June.

Previously, they would have been declared drawn and the points split.

However, positions in the nine-team table will now be calculated by the percentage of points earned in completed matches.

For example, England remain third in the table on 0.608 because they have earned 292 points from a possible 480.

Australia go ahead of India to top the table, but the rest of the standings are unchanged.

The final is set to be played in England. Depending on its scheduling and whether or not the hosts qualify, the England and Wales Cricket Board is exploring the possibility of adding a two-Test series against an unnamed opponent to a summer that already includes five Tests with India.

The ICC has also announced that the next Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, scheduled for the end of 2022, has been pushed back to 2023.

This eases a congested 2022 in women's cricket, which includes the delayed 50-over World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.