England captain Heather Knight top-scored for Sydney Thunder in the group stage with 403 runs

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers have joined Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash semi-finals on the final day of group games.

Thunder face defending champions Brisbane Heat after a six-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes.

The Scorchers edge into the knockout stage to play Stars despite a three-run loss to Adelaide Strikers.

It was at the expense of Sydney Sixers who finished level on points with Perth but with an inferior net run-rate.

Brisbane and Melbourne had already comfortably qualified for the semi-finals prior to the last round of fixtures.

Six England players could feature in the semi-finals with all-rounder Nat Sciver and fast bowler Katherine Brunt for the Stars, spinner Sarah Glenn and wicketkeeper Amy Jones for the Scorchers and all-rounder Heather Knight and opening bat Tammy Beaumont for Thunder.

Sciver, 28, who has 18 wickets in the Twenty20 competition so far, says a "change in personnel" has been the difference for the table-topping Stars this season, after they failed to make the play-offs in 2019.

"A lot of experience has been added with myself, Katherine and Meg [Lanning] so the experience we have in the WBBL and international teams has been really important, " Sciver told BBC World Service.

"Tournament cricket is never easy and we managed to get ion a role and make sure winning became a habit for us."

The bowler, who also contributed 194 runs with a highest score of 36 in the group stages, will face former side Perth in the semi-finals.

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers, 25 November, 08:10 GMT

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder, 26 November, 08:10 GMT