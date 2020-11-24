Notts T20 captain Dan Christian helped Ben Duckett see their side to a one-sided six-wicket win over Surrey in the Blast final with more than six overs to spare

Nottinghamshire have received suspended sanctions following a succession of disciplinary breaches in this summer's march to their second T20 Blast title.

Notts Outlaws breached the England and Wales Cricket Board's disciplinary codes five times in their 13 games and will be in line for a points deduction in 2021 if they misbehave again.

Notts' T20 captain Dan Christian has also received a suspended one-game ban.

It is dependant on how any Notts player behaves in games when he is captain.

The 37-year-old former Australian ODI and T20 international will receive an automatic one-match suspension should any Notts player receive a fixed penalty notice in the 12 months from the date of the hearing held last week on Thursday, 19 November.

There will also be an "immediate penalty of two points in the Royal London Cup and/or two points in the Vitality Blast and/or 16 points in the County Championship, to be imposed if cricketers playing for Nottinghamshire incur a further two Fixed Penalty breaches in any competition within a period of 12 months from the date of the hearing".

The ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission reached those conclusions following a remote hearing, triggered by Notts running up five fixed penalties in the space of five weeks, all in the T20.

The three-man disciplinary panel, chaired by Mike Smith, along with fellow former professional cricketers Paul Parker and Tom Poynton, took into account Nottinghamshire's previous good disciplinary record in reaching their decisions.

The statement noted "the honourable way that it had approached the charges but reminded Nottinghamshire that breaches of discipline are a matter of serious concern".