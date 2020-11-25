Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Left-hander Duckett played four Test matches for England in 2016

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Duckett has signed an extended contract with the county until 2023, after an impressive white and red-ball 2020 campaign.

The 26-year-old, who averaged 56 in last season's Bob Willis Trophy, helped Notts Outlaws win the T20 Blast and won the club's player of the year award.

"I'm hugely excited about what I believe we can achieve in all forms of the game," Duckett told Notts' website.

"We hope lifting the Blast last year can be the start of something special."

Duckett played four Test matches and three one-day internationals for England during the winter tours of Bangladesh and India in 2016, but has only featured in one T20 international since.

"Ben has improved steadily over the past 12 months," Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores added.

"He had a clear picture of the sort of player he wanted to become after a tough season in 2019.

"He should take a lot of credit for sticking to his guns after getting some good balls in the first few games. He backed what he had worked on and went on to become our leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy."