Sammy-Jo Johnson (second from right) joined Sydney Thunder from Brisbane Heat after last season's Big Bash

Women's Big Bash League semi-final, North Sydney Oval Sydney Thunder 143-6 (20 overs): Haynes 48* (44), De Klerk 2-11 Brisbane Heat 131 (18.3 overs): L Kimmince 37 (17), Darlington 3-19, Johnson 2-14 Sydney Thunder won by 12 runs Scorecard

Sydney Thunder pulled off a remarkable 12-run win over Brisbane Heat to reach the final of the Women's Big Bash League.

Chasing 144, the Heat - champions for the past two seasons - collapsed from 119-4 to 131 all out despite Laura Kimmince's 37 off 17 balls in Sydney.

Hannah Darlington, 18, took 3-19, while Sammy-Jo Johnson claimed 2-14 against her former side.

The Thunder will meet Melbourne Stars in the final on Saturday at 08:10 GMT.

Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will come up against England team-mates Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, who helped the Stars beat Perth Scorchers on Wednesday, at the same venue on Sunday.

There will be live commentary on the final on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Beaumont had a hand in two run-outs, having scored a 20-ball 27 in the Thunder's 143-6.

Knight, the England captain, made 17 for Thunder, who were grateful for Rachael Haynes' well-paced unbeaten 48 off 44 deliveries.

The Heat's chase unravelled with two run-outs in three balls in the 16th over.

Georgia Voll was well short as Kimmince called for a second to deep mid-wicket, before Beaumont - who had earlier dismissed Nadine de Klerk for 27 with a direct hit - and Johnson combined to remove Amelia Kerr.

With 15 needed off 19 balls, the Heat were still favourites, but the powerful Kimmince - having hit two fours and four sixes - was bowled via inside edge and pad as she attempted a reverse sweep.

Seamer Darlington struck twice in two balls to hasten the slide, and Johnson took a smart return catch to seal Thunder's victory.

"That's the reason I play cricket - I love situations like that," said player of the match Darlington.

Johnson said: "I thought they had it in the bag. What a fantastic game - what a spectacle."

The Thunder are chasing their first title since the inaugural WBBL in 2015-16, while the Stars will make their first appearance in the final.