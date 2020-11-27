Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia had just started a one-day series against New Zealand in March when the coronavirus pandemic brought sport worldwide to a halt

First ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground Australia 374-6 (50 overs): Finch 114, Smith 105; Shami 3-59 India 308-8 (50 overs): Pandya 90, Dhawan 74; Zampa 4-54, Hazlewood 3-55 Australia won by 66 runs; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Australia beat India by 66 runs in the first one-day international in front of 20,000 socially-distanced fans at an emotional Sydney Cricket Ground.

There were tributes to former Australia batsmen Dean Jones, who died in September, and Phillip Hughes, on the sixth anniversary of his death.

Both sides stood in a 'barefoot circle' as a stand against racism pre-match.

Centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith helped the hosts to 374-6, with India reaching 308-8 in reply.

Victory in the first game of their men's international summer gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The second ODI also takes places at the SCG on Sunday, with the third at Canberra on Wednesday.

The two sides then play three Twenty20 internationals and four Tests.

In the pre-match ceremony, both sets of players stood barefoot together to demonstrate opposition to racism while also acknowledging indigenous Australians.

The practice was introduced by the Australian women's team this year after it was suggested by Ashleigh Gardner, who is one of just three aboriginal Australians to play Test cricket.

Australia plan to take part in a barefoot circle before every series

There was then a minute's silence in memory of Jones, who died after a heart attack aged 59, before highlights of his career played on screens around the ground. Both sides wore black armbands.

After the match started, played was paused at 4:08pm local time - to mark Hughes' Australian Test number of 408 - for a round of applause to remember the former opener, who died after being hit on the neck while playing for South Australia in a first-class match in Sydney.

Australia openers David Warner (69) and Finch (114) put on 156 for the first wicket, with captain Finch bringing up his 17th ODI century.

Smith smashed 105 off 66 balls, sharing a stand of 108 with Finch, laying a superb platform for Glenn Maxwell to add 45 off just 19 balls as the hosts set an imposing total.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed 3-55, including India captain Virat Kohli for 21, as the tourists fell to 101-4 in reply.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan made 74 and all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit 90 to keep their side in contention until both were removed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-54) and India fell way behind the required rate.

New Zealand return with victory over Windies

Jimmy Neesham (right) hit 48 off 24 balls to help New Zealand to victory

First T20, Eden Park, Auckland West Indies 180-7 (16.0 overs): Pollard 75*; Ferguson 5-21 New Zealand 179-5 (15.2 overs): Neesham 48* New Zealand won by five wickets on DLS method; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

The first international cricket to be played in New Zealand for almost nine months also took place on Friday as the Black Caps beat West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first Twenty20.

With the match in Auckland reduced to 16 overs per side, West Indies posted 180-7 after captain Kieron Pollard hit 75 not out off 37 balls, including eight sixes, while New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson claimed 5-21.

The hosts' target was revised to 176 off 16 overs and, with regular captain Kane Williamson sitting out this series, the Kiwi top order slipped to 63-4.

But an unbeaten 48 off 24 balls from Jimmy Neesham and 31 not out off 18 balls from Mitchell Santner saw New Zealand reach 179-5 with four balls to spare and claim victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, which is followed by two Tests.