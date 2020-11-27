Will Davis: Leicestershire seamer extends contract for 2021

Will Davis
Will Davis took 10 wickets across all formats in 2020

Leicestershire seamer Will Davis has signed a contract extension for the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old joined the Grace Road side from Derbyshire in September 2018.

He helped the Foxes reach the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast this year, where they suffered a narrow defeat by Notts Outlaws.

Davis is the third bowler to extend their stay with Leicestershire this month after Alex Evans and Chris Wright both signed new deals.

