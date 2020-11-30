Glamorgan's South African batsman Colin Ingram has extended his stay at the county until 2022 and is set to return to Championship cricket.

Ingram, 35, has not played in the red-ball format since 2017.

But he will now act as cover for Australian star Marnus Labuschagne in four-day cricket as well as becoming involved in youth coaching at Glamorgan.

Ingram missed the 2020 UK summer because of travel restrictions.

He has not played since the Pakistan Superleague in March, but will return to the field in December for Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League, where he is due to play 10 games.

Ingram will no longer qualify as a 'Kolpak' player after Brexit, but will share the two overseas slots available for Glamorgan in county cricket with Queensland pair Labuschagne and Michael Neser, who are both currently on Australian duties.

He is also virtually certain to feature for the Welsh Fire franchise team in the new Hundred tournament, which is likely to coincide with the counties' One-Day Cup.

"It's great to re-sign for Glamorgan and get back on board after the uncertainty over my contract and Kolpak players in general.

"I could fill in a lot more in Championship cricket as well when Marnus is away and spend a lot more time around the club," Ingram told BBC Sport Wales.

"Most people would say I'm mad but I've really missed red-ball cricket and being settled in an environment with a team, being able to give more back to the club.

"Coaching is something I've dabbled in at the club and in South Africa, I'd really like to spend more time with people at the club, hopefully giving those younger guys some advice and the tools to grow their game; especially in the 15-20 age group, it's something I'm working towards."

Ingram's previous retirement from four-day cricket came after he struggled with a knee injury, playing only T20 for Glamorgan in 2018 and 2019, but he is convinced he will be able to deal with a return.

"I would love to play for another five years, physically I feel better than I did five years ago. I had a good knee clean-up (in 2017) and from that moment I've been able to push myself again," he said.

"Those long hard days in the field will be challenging, but I'm looking forward to getting back to where it started, and when I was growing up in South Africa all we wanted to do to play Test cricket."

While he hopes to be based in Cardiff for the next few years, Ingram will still have a spell as a globe-trotting "bat for hire" where Covid-19 restrictions allow, before returning to Wales.

He will complete a 14-day quarantine in his Perth hotel before his Big Bash stint, with his "entertainment" including four hours putting together a treadmill which was delivered in pieces.

Ingram will then play T10 cricket in Abu Dhabi and may feature in South African domestic cricket or the Indian Premier League before a much-awaited return to Glamorgan colours.