Steven Mullaney took nine wickets in the 2020 T20 Blast and had the best economy rate in the Notts team of 7.14

Nottinghamshire club captain Steven Mullaney has signed a new deal to run until the end of the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old helped Notts to victory in this summer's T20 Blast, the fifth trophy in his 11 years for the club.

All-rounder Mullaney has scored 10,818 runs and taken 294 wickets in all formats of the game since moving to Trent Bridge from Lancashire.

"I'm really excited to be leading the talented, dedicated bunch of players we have now assembled," he said.

"I'm more motivated than ever to help this side develop in the red-ball game - and to continue our great record in white-ball cricket as well.

"Winning a trophy this season, in a year which has been so difficult for everyone, was a special achievement for all of us in the dressing room."

Mullaney skippered Notts in the Bob Willis Trophy red-ball competition in 2020, with Australian Dan Christian in charge for the T20 Blast.

"It's testament to his nous and the way he adapts to situations that he tends to succeed in whichever role he takes on - whether that's opening the batting, coming in further down the order or taking the ball at crucial times," said head coach Peter Moores.

"As a player, he's already assured his place in Nottinghamshire history, and he commands the respect of the dressing room as a leader.