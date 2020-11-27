Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonny Bairstow's previous high score in Twenty20 international cricket was 68 against West Indies in March 2019

First Twenty20, Newlands, Cape Town South Africa 179-6 (20 overs): Du Plessis 58 (40), S Curran 3-28 England 183-5 (19.2 overs): Bairstow 86* (48), Stokes 37 (27), Linde 2-20 England won by five wickets Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow made his highest Twenty20 international score as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener in Cape Town.

Coming to the crease at 27-2, chasing 180 to win, Bairstow hit nine fours and four sixes in a magnificent unbeaten 86 off 48 balls.

He was ably supported in a 85-run partnership with all-rounder Ben Stokes, who made a 27-ball 37.

Earlier Sam Curran, chosen over spinner Moeen Ali, recorded his best T20 international bowling figures as he took 3-28, including the key wicket of Faf du Plessis for 58.

South Africa's total of 179-6 was 21 more than the average first-innings score at Newlands in a T20 international, and England were struggling at 34-3, but Bairstow's brutality guided them to an excellent win with four balls to spare.

The second game of the three-match series takes place at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday at 12:30 GMT.

Bairstow shines in new role

Before the game England captain Eoin Morgan spoke about using this series to find roles and a batting order that players were happy with the World Cup in India just 11 months away.

Bairstow may have found his at four.

Often known as a belligerent opener, he rescued England after Jason Roy fell in the first over and Jos Buttler moments later, and his ability to latch on to anything short and punish deliveries that were too full was immediately evident.

He scored 49 of his runs through mid-wicket and mid-on, as he and Stokes swung the game in England's favour

Even once Stokes fell, Bairstow showed maturity and stayed calm when Morgan was struggling at the start of his innings.

It paid dividends as a wayward 17th over from Beuran Hendricks cost 28 runs, and Bairstow completed the job with a four and a six off Lundi Ngidi.

