WBBL Final: Sydney Thunder thrash Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to win title

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sydney Thunder players congratulate Shabnim Ismail (right) for taking a wicket against Melbourne Stars
Shabnim Ismail (right) bowled a sublime opening spell for Sydney Thunder
Women's Big Bash League final, North Sydney Oval
Melbourne Stars 86-9 (20.0 overs): Brunt 22*; Johnson 2-11, Ismail 2-12
Sydney Thunder 87-3 (13.4 overs): Knight 26*, Trenaman 23
Thunder win by seven wickets
Scorecard

Sydney Thunder crushed a poor Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to win the Women's Big Bash League title.

The Stars elected to bat first but crumbled to 86-9, the lowest ever total in a WBBL final, against a superb Thunder bowling performance.

England captain Heather Knight (26 not out) hit a six to secure victory as she and Rachael Haynes (21 not out) eased their side to 87-3 off just 13.4 overs.

It is the Thunder's second title, having won the first WBBL in 2015-16.

"I'm so chuffed, what a performance by the bowlers," said Knight, who joined a largely young Thunder squad from Hobart Hurricanes this season.

"I've really enjoyed the move, the team has been awesome and it's amazing to be a part of the start of their journey."

More to follow

