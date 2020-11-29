Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Smith made it back-to-back centuries as Australia claimed a series win over India

Second ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground Australia 389-4 (50 overs): Smith 104, Warner 83 India 338-9 (50 overs): Kohli 89, Rahul 76; Cummins 3-67 Australia won by 51 runs; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

Steve Smith scored his second century in as many games as Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second one-day international to win the series.

The hosts posted a huge total of 389-4 off 50 overs, as Smith backed up his 105 in the first match with 104 off 64 balls in Sydney.

India showed some fight as captain Virat Kohli top-scored with 89, but they fell short on 338-9.

The third and final ODI takes place in Canberra on Wednesday.

Australia got off to a positive start on Sunday as David Warner and captain Aaron Finch shared 142 for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed for 60.

That brought in Smith, who hit 14 fours and two sixes on his way to another aggressive century.

Marnus Labuschagne added an impressive 70 before Glenn Maxwell smashed 63 off 29 balls, including four sixes and four fours, as the hosts made their highest ODI total against India, surpassing the 374-6 from the first ODI on Friday,

India battled hard but never looked like mounting a successful chase, and when Kohli was brilliantly caught by Moises Henriques off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood, the game was effectively over.

Australia now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series. The two sides will also play three Twenty20 internationals and four Tests.