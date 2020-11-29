South Africa v England: Dawid Malan leads tourists to series win

England's Dawid Malan cuts
Dawid Malan, the top-ranked T20 batsman in the world, averages 47.25 in 18 matches
Second Twenty20, Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa 146-6 (20 overs): De Kock 30 (18), Rashid 2-23
England 148-6 (19.5 overs): Malan 55 (40), Shamsi 3-19
England won by four wickets; lead series 2-0
Dawid Malan helped England edge to a four-wicket win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Malan's 55 from 40 balls led England's recovery from 83-4 as they chased 147 for victory, following spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's T20-best 3-19 in Paarl.

Malan fell with 13 runs needed but captain Eoin Morgan marshalled his side over the line with one ball remaining.

South Africa earlier limped to 146-6 as Adil Rashid took 2-23.

South Africa-born Malan, playing on the ground where he made his first-class debut, paced himself well, hitting seven fours and one six to reduce England's target to a run a ball.

The Proteas seemed to have the match in their grasp at the halfway stage of England's chase, but once again fell short in the key moments.

The final match of the series takes place in Cape Town on Tuesday at 16:00 GMT.

England win but Roy questions remain

A tight victory on a slow pitch - which England are likely to see much of in India during the next T20 World Cup - bodes well for Morgan's side.

Malan, as he often does, began slowly, moving to 19 from 21 balls before he and Morgan hit out. Both players attacked pace bowler Anrich Nortje, with Morgan hitting him down the ground for six before Malan struck back-to-back fours.

His half-century from 39 balls was brought up with a classy, straight six but his dismissal off the next delivery could have left England in trouble.

Instead, Morgan went on the attack, hitting Kagiso Rabada for consecutive fours in the 17th over.

Despite the win, the form of Jason Roy will still concern England. His highest score in six home one-day internationals this summer was 24 and he has managed only 14 runs in two T20s in South Africa.

His innings at Boland Park was frenetic. Having overturned an lbw verdict against Nortje, he could not make it count, eventually skying Lungi Ngidi to cover.

Shamsi benefited on a surface that proved difficult to hit out on. The left-arm wrist spinner bowled Jos Buttler as he charged down the pitch, before having Jonny Bairstow caught at deep mid-wicket and inducing a top edge from a Ben Stokes sweep.

Nortje, too, was excellent with his extra pace but South Africa will rue letting another match seemingly slip from their grasp following England's successful chase in Cape Town on Friday.

Proteas stumble to lacklustre total

South Africa still have many issues to address with their batting with the World Cup under a year away.

Openers De Kock and Temba Bavuma raced to 33-0, with De Kock taking advantage of a poor first over from Tom Curran, but the two were checked by England's pace bowlers.

Bavuma missed a swipe across the line and was bowled by Jofra Archer before De Kock was well caught by a backpedalling Tom Curran at mid-on off Chris Jordan.

However, they were smothered by leg-spinner Rashid, who varied his pace and flight to dry up the run rate.

It led to batsmen making poor decisions, none more so that Faf du Plessis, who looked in fine touch before being stumped by Buttler to leave South Africa 75-4.

There was not a boundary off the bat for eight overs before George Linde broke the shackles in the 18th over. He followed it up with a six over mid-wicket, but the Proteas left it too late to kick on.

'My high school coach was throwing balls back' - what they said

Man of the match Dawid Malan: "When I was fielding on one side of the ground my high school coach was one of the guys throwing the ball back, then in the stand was the guy that throws balls to me when I come back to visit my parents. It's always nice to come back.​ "The way the rankings work highlights consistency and it's something that I've been really proud of.

"But if you start getting too far ahead of yourself, it's a great way of bringing you back down to earth."

England captain Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports: "Experience helps in holding your nerve. Today's performance was very pleasing.

"Everyone in the changing room will applaud the bowling unit. Everybody contributed."

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock on Sky Sports: "Dawid batted really well. The captain came in and finished it off.

"Once again the guys played really well - it just wasn't the day for us. We've got to keep going and keep learning. I said 150 could be a good score here."

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Wonder if Vikram will appear, 2 England wins and 2 thrashings of India.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Bit harsh as the Indian batsman today tried to put up a good fight seeing as their Top 7 all passed 20+ .

      Still good runs total for the wicket too ...

      Thanks for jogging my memory on Vikram as was wondering on his where abouts.

  • Dear Vikram, hope you are doing well. As Broad isn't playing for our ODI side would you like to borrow him to help with Warner.

    • Sachinisgod replied:
      Na mate. Only one team that has use other countries players 😉 7 of the 11 not even English 🤣

  • Malan is such a great player, only 1 English player has more t20I 50+ scores than him, Morgan. He is tied with Buttler and Hales for 2nd Place.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Maksi be happy again with Malan and Rashid too so be another Winning Posting 😉.

  • Still don't see what Tom Curran brings to the team ?

    2 for 92 at 11.5 so far in this series,

    In the last 11 innings he has gone for 10 and over in 5 of them,he has only gone for less than 8 an over once in that time.

    Has a highest score of 14.

  • Tom Curran and Jason Roy both need to be replaced in the next game. Neither is doing enough to justify their place. That’s from a Surrey season ticket holder.

    • david replied:
      T Curran was great in the summer. But he seems to be a very on and off bowler

  • Although Eoin would love to win 3-0 I have a feeling that he might look at other members of his available squad on Tuesday.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      What did we say last thread ... They like to keep the same set up.

      May surprise us though now the Series is won and tinker a little though.

  • BBC accurate as ever. Malan was born in London. Not important, but it seemed like a dig in the article/report. Good game though.

    • JOHN11 replied:
      Born Roehampton.

  • Good old Amy, can't commentate and can't be bothered to look up where Malan was born. Poor journalism if ever there was! Still, anything is better than listening to Gough spew his words on Talksport.

  • 2-0 away to South Africa - what’s not to like! For the World Cup under Indian conditions I see one change and that would be Tom Curran out replaced by either Moeen or Root. Would give us 2 spinners which will be needed. Not worried about Roy yet as he has plenty in the bank on previous performances. That said we have Sam Billings waiting in the wings to replace if needed. Very powerful squad!

    • Scotm33 replied:
      As much as we all love Rooty, with Malan there is no need for him

  • Let's be totally honest Joe Root, who is having a great tour down there anyway, should be in this side. No dot balls and he hits enough boundaries if we need it.

    Still not sure about Tom Curran. Anybody help me out with regards to him?
    Root got rid of the 2 monster Windies hitters in the World cup final with his spin. Maybe that's a clue?

    • CricketFan replied:
      Where would Root come in though, Malan has 3 on lock, we can't afford another slow player like Root.

  • More than enough time has passed to give Alex Hales a chance to redeem himself.

  • Another victory for the players memory bank and shows that even at four down this side has so many options. Reminiscent of the great Australian test side where there was always one player ready to step up even if the others "failed". Class!!

  • Good result - nice to beat the saffers on their home soil - bodes well for india - but no mention of the excellent bowling group work and Rashids good figures, keeping the scoring down is a major part of T20 - smash bang batting is not really news - come on beeb.

    • Manc45 replied:
      Archer only going for 4.5 per over is impressive too..

  • You sense England made that victory far harder than it should have been!! There seems to be a real plan to attack the 17th or 18th over every game. Well played though.

    • CricketFan replied:
      It was a slow wicket that doesn't suit englands style, Bairstow, Stokes and Roy all got out slogging too early.

  • Congratulations to the Three Lions. Well played Dawid Malan & Co.

  • We have won or drawn our last 8 T20I series, the last time we lost a series was against India in 2018.

  • This England T20 team have all bases covered. Fast bowling, spin and extraordinary batting depth. Bring on the T20 World Cup next year.

    • Dabo88 replied:
      I think we need one more spinner as the WC is in India, I'm not sure about Moeen any more so I'd have Root.

  • Another super win for England and another Yorkie leading the way with the bat and can say why Number 1 in the Rankings.

    Team effort though to make this another win ... Can it be 3 in a row.

    Lets just enjoy this Win today.

    • Pink_Boyd replied:
      I didn't know Roehampton was in Yorkshire...

  • Could be that Morgan wants as much pressure/stress call it what you like - this is perfect dress rehearsal - England played Rabada, Nortje and Ngidi really well. Dawid Malan showing why he's so good at this format.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Well we shall find out when the WC happens.

      Yes do like making it interesting as we say but the lads came through.

      Least Roy had some runs and hopefully start the run machine going again.

  • Another Toss won and deciding to Bat second, so paying off again so his tactics are working.

    Be good to see Us actually set a Target and defend as this at sometime will happen.

    For now though it's the Management's and Captains plan to do it that way so why change it.

