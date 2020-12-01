Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Evans finished the shortened 2020 season opening for Leicestershire in the Bob Willis Trophy

Leicestershire opening batsman Sam Evans has extended his contract with the county for a further two seasons.

The 22-year-old has come through the academy at Grace Road and made his County Championship debut in 2017.

He featured in three of the Foxes' Bob Willis Trophy matches last season, top scoring with 85 against Durham.

Evans finished the season opening alongside fellow Loughborough University graduate Hassan Azad, making 48 against Nottinghamshire.