Hampshire: Chris Wood agrees new white-ball contract until end of 2021

Hampshire seam bowler Chris Wood
Chris Wood made his Hampshire debut in all formats in 2010

Hampshire seam bowler Chris Wood has agreed a new white-ball contract with the county until the end of 2021.

Wood, 30, is the county's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 137 and has helped them win two T20 and two 50-over titles since debuting in 2010.

"I'm excited about what we can achieve as a group next year," left-armer Wood said. "Hopefully I can continue to improve my game and contribute."

He took six wickets in 10 appearances in the T20 Blast last season.

