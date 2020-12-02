Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jordan Cox has a batting average of 43.88 for Kent

Kent's Jordan Cox has signed an extended contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old made headlines in August when he made 238 against Sussex - the highest-ever score by a Kent player for their maiden century.

The wicketkeeper-batsman put on a club-record partnership of 423 runs with Jack Leaning during the knock.

"This is just the beginning for me and I can't wait to contribute further in a Kent shirt," Cox told the club website.