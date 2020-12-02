Jordan Cox: Kent wicketkeeper-batsman extends contract until 2023
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Kent's Jordan Cox has signed an extended contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.
The 20-year-old made headlines in August when he made 238 against Sussex - the highest-ever score by a Kent player for their maiden century.
The wicketkeeper-batsman put on a club-record partnership of 423 runs with Jack Leaning during the knock.
"This is just the beginning for me and I can't wait to contribute further in a Kent shirt," Cox told the club website.