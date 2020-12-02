Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haseeb Hameed passed 3,000 first-class career runs during his first season at Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed has agreed to extend his contract with the county.

Hameed, 23, who joined Notts before the 2020 campaign, has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.

The former Lancashire right-hander made three half-centuries in the Bob Willis Trophy last summer, averaging 38.85.

"Playing for Notts is everything to me now," he said. "I feel lots of promise was shown in four-day cricket last season, both for the team and myself."

Hameed made his England Test debut aged 19 against India in Rajkot in November 2016.

He impressed in the three Tests in that series, making two half-centuries and top-scoring with 82 before a fractured thumb ended his tour early, and he has not played for England since.

His form dipped in the following seasons at Lancashire and he was eventually released at the end of the 2019 season.

He originally agreed a two-year deal with Nottinghamshire.