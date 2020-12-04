Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The series is being played in Cape Town and nearby Paarl

England's first one-day international against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday was postponed after one of the hosts' players tested positive for coronavirus.

Cricket South Africa said a player tested positive on Thursday following the Twenty20 series.

The first ODI of the three-match series, due to begin at 11:00 GMT at Newlands, was postponed at about 10:00.

The rearranged games will now take place on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa said it agreed with the England and Wales Cricket Board to postpone the series opener by three days "in the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved".

This is the first England match to be postponed because of a positive case since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Two unnamed South Africa players tested positive before the T20 series last month, forcing the cancellation of an intra-squad practice game.

All matches on the tour are being played without fans, with restrictions similar to those at England's home fixtures in the summer and the teams staying in a bio-secure environment at a nearby hotel.

In England the squads stayed in on-site hotels at Emirates Old Trafford and the Ageas Bowl, but no such facilities are available in South Africa.

England managed to complete a full revised home schedule this summer, with no home or opposition players testing positive, although England pace bowler Jofra Archer missed the second West Indies Test in July after breaching bio-secure protocols.

The T20 series, which England won 3-0, finished on Tuesday.