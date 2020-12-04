Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson toured Australia with the England Lions in early 2020

Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Ollie Robinson has agreed to extend his contract with the county until the end of the 2023 season.

Right-hander Robinson, 22, came through the Kent academy before making his senior debut in 2017.

"I'm over the moon to extend my contract at my home county for at least another three years," he said.

Robinson has taken 77 catches in 23 first-class appearances and is approaching 1,000 career runs.