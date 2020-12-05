Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paarl was due to host the rearranged series opener, with Cape Town staging the final two matches

England's first one-day international in South Africa has again been called off because of positive coronavirus tests, this time from two members of hotel staff.

The game, due to be played on Friday, was postponed after an unnamed South Africa player tested positive.

The home squad was tested again on Friday and all returned negative results.

Sunday's match in Paarl was abandoned 30 minutes before the 08:00 GMT start.

The England squad were tested on Saturday after the positive tests of the hotel staff, and the ODI was firstly delayed as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is awaiting "ratification" of those results.

The cancellation was confirmed shortly after, with the status of games due to be played on Monday and Wednesday now in doubt.

England are scheduled to fly home on Thursday.

The series is being played in a bio-secure 'bubble', with players only leaving their Cape Town hotel to play and train.

Before the Twenty20 series last month - which England won 3-0 - two South Africa players tested positive for coronavirus and two others were placed in isolation.

This series is England's first overseas tour since their trip to Sri Lanka was abandoned in March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

After a delayed start to the home summer, the men's team fulfilled all their planned matches, playing matches in a bio-secure environment and without fans in grounds.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was forced to miss the second Test against West Indies after returning home between Tests, but no fixtures were affected.

Missed out on Saturday's Premier League action? All the goals and highlights are streaming now