Tom Banton was part of England's bio-secure bubble for their white ball series against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia

England batsman Tom Banton has withdrawn from Brisbane Heat's squad for the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".

The 22-year-old was part of England's summer limited-overs series which saw players staying in on-site hotels.

He then spent two months at the Indian Premier League and is currently in South Africa with England.

"I came to the realisation that it wasn't doing me much good," he said.

Somerset's Banton was set to quarantine in a hotel in Australia for two weeks after arriving from South Africa, where he is a reserve player.

"It has been harder than I thought spending so much time in the hubs and bubbles," Banton said.

"I will miss playing in front of the crowds at the Gabba and the Gold Coast who were so passionate about the Heat."

In England, players stayed in hotels at Old Trafford and the Ageas Bowl, which they were largely unable to leave.

There were similar restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, where the IPL took place, and again in South Africa.

"After speaking with him at length, the best option for him is to head home to his family and loved ones and give himself every chance to recover," Heat coach Darren Lehmann added.

"We've always been strong as a club that your family comes first, and so we back his decision 100%."

The Big Bash runs from 10 December to 6 February.