Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hardik Pandya has now scored 268 runs in the five white-ball games during India's tour of Australia

Second Twenty20 international, Sydney Cricket Ground: Australia 194-5 (20 overs): Wade 58 (32), Smith 46 (38), Natarajan 2-20 India 195-4 (19.4 overs): Dhawan 52 (36), Pandya 42* (22) India won by six wickets Scorecard

All-rounder Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 22-ball 42 as India beat Australia by six wickets to win the Twenty20 series with a game to spare.

India needed 14 off the final over, and Pandya hit debutant Daniel Sams for two sixes to win with two balls to spare.

Earlier Australia posted 194-5 with stand-in captain Matthew Wade scoring 58 and Steve Smith 46.

Virat Kohli made 40 and opener Shikhar Dhawan 52 in the chase to extend India's winning T20 run to 10 matches.

On a fantastic pitch, Australia started well with Wade, who captained his country for the first time in any format instead of the injured Aaron Finch, hitting 10 fours and one six in his 32-ball knock.

However, wickets kept pegging them back with Yuzvendra Chahal joining Jasprit Bumrah as India's top T20 wicket-taker with 59 victims when he removed Smith.

India were on course for victory before a mid-innings blip, but Pandya and Shreyas Iyer shared an unbroken 46 - including 37 off the final 16 balls - to guide their side home.

The final game of the three-match series takes place in Sydney on Tuesday (08:10 GMT), before a four-Test series starts on 17 December in Adelaide.

Listen to ABC Grandstand commentary of the final match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website.