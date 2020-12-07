Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England defeated South Africa 3-0 in a Twenty20 series that was completed before the cancelled one-day internationals

England's tour of South Africa has been abandoned after two unnamed members of the touring party returned "unconfirmed positive tests" for coronavirus.

The tourists were tested on Saturday after two members of staff from their hotel returned positive tests.

That led to Sunday's one-day international being called off, just as a game on Friday was postponed after a positive test by a South Africa player.

Monday's game was called off on Sunday, with the tour abandoned the next day.

On announcing the positive tests among their party on Sunday, England said they were waiting for the results to be independently ratified before making a decision on the rest of the series.

It was thought that would not come until Tuesday, however confirmation of the tour being abandoned came on Monday afternoon.

England also released a statement saying their use of nets at Newlands came as a result of "unacceptable" practice facilities in Cape Town.

England used the nets on Thursday, the day before Friday's first ODI, which was called off after a South Africa player tested positive for coronavirus.

The nets are next to a building site at the Kelvin Road End of the ground and were not designated for use during the series.

"On arrival at Newlands on 3 December, we advised the venue the three nets provided on the main pitch were not of a standard for conducive practice," said an England statement.

"Batsmen were unable to face seam bowlers on the nets on the main pitch as the surfaces were rendered and unacceptable.

"We requested with Cricket South Africa we would like to use the practice nets and that we would create a security cordon to ensure the players and coaches could enter the facility safely, as done previously on 28 November.

"This was confirmed by England's security team, the team operations manager and the team doctor. We were satisfied with this outcome and we were able to practise in the net facility safely.

"The team also used the main outfield for fielding drills, a seam bowlers' bowl-through pitch and a number of nets were used for range-hitting against spin bowlers and coaches' throws.

"As far as the England touring party are concerned, the safety and health of our players and coaches was not compromised."

As of Monday morning, the two unnamed members of the England party that tested positive for Covid-19 were self-isolating in their rooms at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town.

Whereas there was a time on Sunday when all players and staff were in isolation, those with negative tests were allowed to use the open spaces of the hotel's grounds on Monday.

The Vineyard Hotel forms part of the 'bubble' in which the series was being held, with players only leaving to train and play.

All three matches in the T20 series - which England won 3-0 - were unaffected, despite two South Africa players testing positive for coronavirus and another two being placed in isolation.

Friday's first one-day international was called off when it emerged an unnamed South Africa player had returned a positive test.

A subsequent round of testing in the South Africa camp gave negative results in the entire squad, and the three ODIs were set to take place on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

However, following two members of the Vineyard Hotel staff testing positive on Saturday, England underwent precautionary testing.

And, after Sunday's game was called off 30 minutes before the scheduled start, England announced two members of their touring party had given positive tests.

At the time, England said a decision on the rest of the matches in the series would be taken after the positive tests had been independently ratified, with those results still to be made public.

This was England's first overseas trip since their tour of Sri Lanka was abandoned in March because of the spread of the pandemic.

The England men's team were able to fulfil their entire home summer schedule by playing matches in a bio-secure environment at grounds in Manchester and Southampton.

They are due to tour Sri Lanka and India in the new year, with the squad for Sri Lanka departing the UK on 2 January.