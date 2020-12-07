Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paarl was due to host the rearranged series opener, with Cape Town staging the final two matches

Two members of England's touring party who gave "unconfirmed positive" coronavirus tests will be able to return to the UK from South Africa after further testing and analysis showed they are not infected.

The cases in the England camp were announced on Sunday before the tour was abandoned a day later.

But England say the duo have been given the all-clear by "independent virologists in Cape Town and London".

England will fly home on Thursday.

Had the pair not been cleared they would have had to remain in South Africa until 15 December.

Instead, they are no longer isolating at the team's hotel in Cape Town and are free to rejoin the rest of the touring party before their departure.

Relief at the end of a troubled tour

The news of the negative tests provides relief for England at the end of a difficult tour.

All three Twenty20 matches were played as planned, with England winning the series 3-0, but Friday's first one-day international was postponed when it emerged an unnamed South Africa player had returned a positive test.

Sunday's game was called off after two hotel staff tested positive and later that day, England announced two members of their touring party had given positive tests.

England's medical team saw anomalies in the test results prior to the independent ratification process.

The pair returned negative results in a rapid test, before receiving the same result on Tuesday in a more sophisticated PCR test.

Originally a decision on finishing the series was due to be taken after the ratification process but it was called off on Monday to "ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players".

The party will not have to isolate on their return to the UK - as per government exemptions for those playing elite sport - although players travelling to the Big Bash will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Australia.