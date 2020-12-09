Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Warner suffered the abductor injury while fielding in the second one-day international against India

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India in Adelaide with an injured abductor muscle in his groin.

Warner suffered the injury during a one-day international on 29 November.

Australia say he could return for the second Test, beginning on 26 December.

It leaves the hosts with issues at the top of the order for the first Test, starting on 17 December - on Tuesday opener Will Pucovski retired hurt after being hit on the head by a bouncer.

Uncapped Pucovski, who has a history of concussion problems, was struck by a Kartik Tyagi delivery while playing for Australia A against the Indians.

Joe Burns is the only other recognised opener in the Test squad, meaning Australia may have to draft in reinforcements, or promote Marnus Labuschagne for the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, which is the first of four in the series.

