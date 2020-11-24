Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars in the final of the 2019-20 Big Bash

Big Bash League, Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hobart Hurricanes 178-8 (20 overs): David 58 (33), Ingram 55 (42) Christian 3-36, Dwarshuis 3-38 Sydney Sixers 162-6 (20 overs): Vince 67 (41), Edwards 47 (39), Faulkner 2-22 Hobart Hurricanes won by 16 runs Scorecard

Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.

England's James Vince hit a fluent 67 off 41 balls in the Sixers' pursuit of 179, but his departure sparked a collapse of five wickets for 37 runs.

James Faulkner claimed 2-22 and Riley Meredith 2-29 at Bellerive Oval.

The Hurricanes' 178-8 was built around a 33-ball 58 from Tim David and Colin Ingram's 55 off 42 deliveries.

They took 19 off the 15th over, bowled by Steve O'Keefe, as the Hurricanes became the first side to use the Power Surge - allowing the batting side to choose when to use the remaining two overs of the powerplay.

That was one of three new rules introduced this season.

The Sixers took a bonus point from the game by claiming the Bash Boost, having scored more than the Hurricanes' 72 at the 10-over mark.

Neither side opted to use one of their two X-Factor substitutes at the halfway stage of the innings.

The match was also notable for a sensational piece of fielding by Jordan Silk, who prevented an Ingram six when he dived full length over the mid-wicket boundary and clawed the ball back in mid-air.

Vince batted superbly after left-arm seamer Faulkner trapped Josh Philippe lbw in the first over of the Sixers' chase.

He hit eight fours and two sixes - including a glorious drive over wide long-off for six off Nathan Ellis - as he added 116 in 13 overs with Jack Edwards, who made 47 off 39 balls.

However, both fell in the space of five deliveries, Vince pinned in front by Faulkner as he stepped across his stumps and Edwards cleaned up by the impressive Meredith.

The Australia pace bowler conceded only four runs off the 18th over and the Hurricanes just 47 from the final seven as what was shaping up to be a tense finish turned into a comfortable win.

The Sixers have signed Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball as a replacement for fellow England seamer Tom Curran, who withdrew from the Big Bash this week to spend time with his family.

There will be live commentary of selected Big Bash matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.