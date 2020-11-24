Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England beat India 4-1 on home soil in their most recent Test series in 2018, but lost 4-0 in India in 2016

England will tour India early next year and play their first day-night Test in the country at the biggest cricket ground in the world.

The sides will play four Tests starting on 5 February, with the third under lights at Ahmedabad's 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium.

Chennai will host the first two Tests and Ahmedabad the final two.

They will be followed by five Twenty20s in Ahmedabad and three one-day internationals in Pune.

All the matches are expected to be played in a bio-secure bubble and without fans.

It had been reported external-link that the United Arab Emirates - which staged the Indian Premier League from September to November - could have hosted the tour because of coronavirus concerns in India.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said it would "leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols".

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said: "The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management."

England's tour of South Africa was abandoned on Monday without the ODIs being played after a number of positive coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday England confirmed they will play two Tests in Sri Lanka from 14-26 January. They will fly straight to India after that tour.

The England series will be India's first at home since the start of the pandemic. They are currently in Australia, where they will begin a four-Test series on 17 December.

Kolkata staged India's inaugural day-night Test last year, when the hosts beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

England in India - schedule

Tests

5-9 Feb: First Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

13-17 Feb: Second Test, Chennai

24-28 Feb: Third Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

4-8 Mar: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad

Twenty20s

12 Mar: First T20, Ahmedabad

14 Mar: Second T20, Ahmedabad

16 Mar: Third T20, Ahmedabad

18 Mar: Fourth T20, Ahmedabad

20 Mar: Fifth T20, Ahmedabad

ODIs

23 Mar: First ODI, MCA Stadium, Pune

26 Mar: Second ODI, Pune

28 Mar: Third ODI, Pune