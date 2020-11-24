Gloucestershire: Tom Smith agrees three-year contract extension
Gloucestershire all-rounder Tom Smith has agreed a three-year contract extension with the county.
Smith, 33, named supporters' player of the season in 2020, will also take up a coaching role at Gloucestershire in the final year of his new deal.
The slow left-armer took 14 wickets in a run to the T20 Blast finals, including a career-best 5-16 against Birmingham Bears in the group stage.
Smith has been at Gloucestershire since an initial loan from Middlesex in 2013.