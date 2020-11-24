Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dustin Melton made four appearances in the T20 Blast last season for Derbyshire, taking four wickets

Derbyshire pace bowler Dustin Melton has agreed a one-year contract extension with the county.

Zimbabwe-born Melton, 25, will return as an overseas player for the 2021 season while he continues to work towards being English qualified.

The right-armer made his Derbyshire debut in 2019 and also featured in seven matches in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast last season.

"I'm delighted to be sticking with the club," Melton said.

He joins Australian Ben McDermott as the county's second overseas signing for 2021.

Counties will be permitted to register up to three non-domestic qualified players at any one time next summer, with two eligible to play in any fixture.