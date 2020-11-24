England in India 2021

England's Jonny Bairstow and India's KL Rahul

February

5-9 1st Test, Chennai

13-17 2nd Test, Chennai

24-28 3rd Test, Ahmedabad (d/n)

March

4-8 4th Test, Ahmedabad

12 1st Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad

16 3rd Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad

18 4th Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad

20 5th Twenty20 international, Ahmedabad

23 1st ODI, Pune

26 2nd ODI, Pune

28 3rd ODI, Pune

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

