Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arron Lilley joined Leicestershire after being released by Lancashire in 2018

Leicestershire all-rounder Arron Lilley has agreed a new three-year white-ball contract with the Foxes.

Lilley, 29, was leading run-scorer as they reached the T20 Blast quarter-finals last season, including a career-best 69 against Durham.

"I've been here for two years and have thoroughly enjoyed my time," he said. "I hope we can push on from last year."

Right-hander and off-spinner Lilley is a former T20 Blast winner with Lancashire in 2015.