England recall Moeen Ali but rest Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments21

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali made his Test debut in 2014 and has made 200 appearance for England in all formats

England have recalled Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow but rested Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the two Tests in Sri Lanka next month.

All-rounder Moeen, 33, has not played since taking a break from cricket in 2019, and batsman Bairstow, 31, was dropped a year ago.

Uncapped Essex batsman Dan Lawrence is included, with Rory Burns absent as his wife is expecting their first child.

England play two Tests in Galle starting on 14 and 22 January.

The tour was due to take place in March this year but was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who has not played a Test for almost two years, also features in a 16-man squad that includes three spinners in Moeen, Dem Bess and Jack Leach.

All-rounder Stokes and pace bowler Archer will return for the four-Test series in India starting in February.

Short presentational grey line

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey (wk), Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

Short presentational grey line

Familiar faces return as Lawrence gets his chance

Off-spinner Moeen, who averages 28.97 with the bat and 36.59 with the ball in 60 Tests, was dropped during the 2019 Ashes against Australia before taking "a short break".

He returned to England's limited-overs teams in February 2020, when he said he "finally feels back", and was part of the training group for the Test series at home to West Indies this summer.

Moeen was England's joint-leading wicket-taker in the 3-0 series win in Sri Lanka in 2018, with 18 at 24.50 apiece.

Bairstow, who averages 37.74 from 70 Tests, was dropped during the tour of South Africa last winter after passing 50 once in 16 innings.

In September he lost his Test central contract for 2020-21, but this month pulled out of his Big Bash League contract with Melbourne Stars.

Lawrence, 23, averages 37.96 in first-class cricket and was among the England reserves this summer.

Currently playing for Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League, he is expected to leave early as the competition runs until 6 February.

England plan to rest more players

Stokes took a period of compassionate leave between August and October to be with his ill father, Ged, who died in New Zealand on Tuesday.

He missed the end of England's summer and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), returning to international cricket in the Twenty20 series in South Africa last month.

Archer has been rested after spending significant time in bio-secure bubbles during England's summer, the IPL and the tour of South Africa that was abandoned this week.

England said they will "provide a block of rest for all multi-format players at various points over the winter period".

England fly to Sri Lanka on 2 January. During their quarantine in Hambantota, they will be able to train from 5-9 January.

Batsman Ollie Pope, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, will join the squad in Sri Lanka and continue his rehab in preparation for the tour of India which follows immediately.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • What is the obsession with Moeen Ali, his career at the top level has nosedived in the last couple of years.

  • Why have you written Foakes (wk) but not next to Bairstow or Buttler? I would love it if that meant he was getting the gloves but nothing in the original announcement seemed to indicate that. Seems a bit misleading

  • Such a shame we've not got a decent spinner - can't see Bess ever becoming top tier even in a Nathan Lyon kind of way. Other than that we've got great fundamentals but in the absence of a spinner India will duff us up (Sri Lanka less so given how mediocre they are these days)

  • Don't think anyone can begrudge Ben Stokes having a rest. The man is basically a mainstay in all three formats, and has managed to balance it all with so much personal trauma. What a guy.

  • Hoping Dan Lawrence gets a chance. From what I've seen of him, think he has a lot of attributes to be an int'l cricketer

  • Fully understand the need for resting players, but i thought the whole point of 'discovering' players like Archer, was for their extra pace on dead, unresponsive sub-continent pitches? To offer that extra yard of pace.
    Couldn't they have kept him for Sri Lanka, then given him off an early summer series in the UK, where the dibbly dobblers come into their own?

  • Hopefully they leave Crawley at 3, rather than move the whole order around to accommodate Burns' absence

  • What is this obsession with resting players across all sports? They have hardly played any cricket yet need to rest? Can a T20 game really be that tiring? Understand the stress of the bubble but really....

    • TravisBickle replied:
      How about the stress of losing a parent?

  • Really like both players, and being a Worcester boy always been a big fan of moeen. But I’m really not sure what either player has done to earn a recall. Especially Bairstow. My main worry with moeen is a couple of bad scores/bowling performances and it will knock him back, which I hate to see. I think it would have been fair to give a couple of others a chance.

    • Lex1981 replied:
      Yeah I'm thinking the same about Bairstow. It's like the set-up are worried he's gonna beat them up or something because he keeps whining. It might be best to leave him in white ball as he could knacker himself if by tightening up his technique for tests it could ruin what makes him a force in short form.

  • Such a poor squad, we had a chance to try out youth, but they are all in reserve, while Bairstow and Ali get back in despite having played little FC cricket in the last year.

  • Side picked OK it seems they took right decision by resting Strokes & Archer they deserve some rest after grueling IPL for about 8 weeks or so .Hopefully hosts and visitors will take enough care so that SA repetition won't happen once more .Best wishes.

  • Back to moeen can’t bat can’t bowle not much between the ears surely it’s time to give a young county cricketer ago...... at least you can see bairstow works hard at his game

  • With the squad picked, I would go for horses for courses.
    1) Sibley
    2) Crawley
    3) Root
    4) Lawrence
    5) Bairstow
    6) Buttler
    7) Foakes (wk)
    8) Bess
    9) Woakes
    10) Wood
    11) Leach

  • Foakes very unlucky not to be England's first choice WK in tests. Bairstow needs to accept that he needs to focus on batting and his emotional state in order to reach his potential and the jury is still out on Buttler in the red ball format.

  • Picking Bess and Ali makes little to no sense. Hope Bess gets a run out

    • TravisBickle replied:
      Makes plenty of sense considering we'll probably be playing at least two spinners.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC