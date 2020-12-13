Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Philippe top scored for the Sydney Sixers with 95 off 57 balls

Big Bash League, Hobart Sydney Sixers 205-4 (20 overs): Philippe 95, Silk 45 Melbourne Renegades 60 all out (10.4 overs): Finch 13; Dwarshuis 4-13 Sydney Sixers won by 145 runs Scorecard

Sydney Sixers bowled Melbourne Renegades out for just 60 - the second lowest total in Big Bash League history - to seal a record-winning margin in the competition.

Sixers smashed 205-4 off their 20 overs, as Josh Philippe top scored with 95 off 57 balls.

Renegades were bowled out after just 10.4 overs, avoiding the lowest total by three runs.

The previous record was Renegade's 112-run defeat by Melbourne Stars in 2015.

Three Renegades batsmen top scored with 13, including Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch, as the side only managed to hit three boundaries in their entire innings.

Sixers were disciplined with their bowling and Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the attack, taking an impressive 4-13.

Victory for Sixers lifts them above the Renegades into third place in the table, while the Melbourne side drop to fourth.