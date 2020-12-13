Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence keep their distance from team-mates before Brisbane Heat's BBL match against Sydney Thunder

Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence must keep a physical distance from their team-mates during Monday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder following a possible bio-bubble breach.

Cricket Australia are investigating after Essex batsman Lawrence and Heat captain Lynn reportedly posed for a photograph with a fan external-link on Saturday.

They will use a separate changing room and designated seats in the dugout.

The pair must also not join any team huddles or celebrations.

"It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament," said CA's head of security Sean Carroll.

"While we are fortunate to live in a country with a low rate of infection compared with many other parts of the world, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and, as we've seen on a number of occasions in Australia, Covid-19 breakouts and border closures remain a genuine risk.

"We appreciate that this has been a challenging year for everyone but we must insist on our bio-security measures being respected and followed so as not to jeopardise public health and safety or the viability of the tournament."

The uncapped Lawrence has been included in England's squad for the two Tests in Sri Lanka next month.