Ireland training will not resume until it is 'safely practicable' following the positive Covid-19 test

Cricket Ireland has suspended training for their senior squads after a women's player tested positive for Covid-19.

Members of the men's and women's squads have been training in Dublin.

A spokesman said the positive test has resulted in a player in the men's senior squad being referred for Covid-19 testing "as soon as possible".

"If this test result returns negative we believe the Dublin-based men's players can resume training to prepare for our upcoming tour to the UAE."

Northern Ireland-based players have not been involved in the Dublin sessions and are free to continue training.

"We were alerted to a positive Covid-19 test result in the women's performance squad on Sunday and implemented requirements under our Covid-19 protocols," said Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland.

"This included calling an immediate halt to all Strength & Conditioning and cricket skills sessions, for both the men's and women's Dublin-based training groups pending the results of further testing.

"The Covid-19 protocols we have in place for indoor training are extremely rigorous, however, we are practising a safety-first and player health approach to our operations, and will update the players as information becomes available about testing outcomes and the hopeful resumption of training as soon as safely practicable."