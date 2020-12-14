Alex Griffiths impressed for Western Storm during this summer's Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy competition

Wales' first full-time female professional cricketers say it is a "dream come true" to finally be able to play the sport they love for a living.

Gwenan Davies, 26, and Alex Griffiths, 18, were named in the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) full cohort of domestic professional players last week, after it announced retainer contracts for some players earlier this year.

All-rounder Griffiths has been contracted by Western Storm, after an impressive Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy campaign this summer where she scored 141 runs at a strike-rate of 118, with a high score of 80, as well as opening the bowling.

Davies, a wicketkeeper-batsman who plays her domestic cricket for Warwickshire but learned her trade with her home club Clydach and Cricket Wales, has been signed by Central Sparks - also the team she represented this summer.

Despite both having full-time contracts, their experiences of professional cricket up until now have been very different.

Gwen Davies and Alex Griffiths have both played cricket from an early age

In 2019, Griffiths spent her summer holidays from school playing semi-professionally for Western Storm in the Kia Super League (KSL), and in September 2020 started her first year at Cardiff Met studying sports coaching.

Davies, in contrast, works full-time as head of girls' cricket at Shrewsbury School, a role that she will be continuing alongside training as a professional cricketer.

She gained her first taste of professionalism with Super League side Yorkshire Diamonds in 2018 and says that growing up she had never believed this opportunity would arise.

"I always wanted to be a professional cricketer and to do it for a living," she said, "but for me, throughout my entire career, that meant playing for England. I never thought being a professional cricketer at regional level would happen whilst I was still playing."

Davies spent much of her childhood at Clydach Cricket Club, a place that remains very important to her, and says that coming through the pathway in Wales has played a big role in getting her to where she is today.

"Clydach provided me with a great platform to kick on from. It was like my second home," she said.

"I will forever be grateful for my coaches in Wales, Alan Jones, John Derrick and Aimee Rees, for all the time and effort they put in to me."

Griffiths also came through the Wales age group pathway in a similar transition, at one point representing every team from Under-13s to the full senior side in one summer.

She benefited from greater investment into the women's game at a later stage, however, with a place on the Glamorgan Academy as a teenager.

Gwenan Davies in action for Central Sparks and Northern Diamonds in August

"Training with the boys at the Academy really helped me push myself and developed my game so much," she said. "Challenging myself against better players is always important and I'm really grateful to have had that opportunity."

It was thanks to Glamorgan that Western Storm were able to announce six contracts this year.

The ECB funded five contracts for each region, but Storm manager Lisa Pagett faced a difficult decision after six of the region's players performed so well in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy.

"It would have been such a tough call to narrow it down to five players," she said. "But Glamorgan agreed to fund half of a sixth contract for us, which is amazing. No-one deserved to miss out and it's great to have that support from them.

"We want to develop talent in Wales the same as we do anywhere else in the region."

It means that Griffiths has been able to leave school with a professional contract, alongside focusing on getting a degree.

Despite their differences in reaching this stage - with Davies having to focus more on employment for the past few years - both are relishing the opportunity to make a living from the game for the foreseeable future.