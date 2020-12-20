David Lloyd made his first class debut for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in September 2012

Glamorgan all-rounder and vice-captain David Lloyd has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2023.

Lloyd, 28, made his first-team debut in 2012 and has been a regular first choice in recent years.

"I'm delighted to commit to Glamorgan for a two-year extension," Lloyd said.

"It was very pleasing to get the message off Mark Wallace and it was an easy decision with the team heading in the right direction."

Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, is also delighted with the agreement.

"David is someone who has come through our system, done very well and seems to keep growing. When he was missing last season, it showed the hole he left in the side, and he's stepped up to take some more leadership roles which is great," said former wicket-keeper and captain Wallace.

Lloyd is due to lead the county in the One-Day Cup in 2021, after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His season was further cut by injury, but he averaged 32 with a strike rate of 139 in the final five T20 games.

Lloyd has made 168 appearances across the three formats, with highest scores of 119 in first-class cricket, 92 in the One-Day Cup, and 97 in T20, and stood in as captain for part of the 2019 season.

Key figure

St Asaph-born Lloyd, a top-order batsman and medium-pace bowler, is seen as a key figure in the balance of the Glamorgan line-up.

He is likely to open the batting in Championship as well as T20 cricket in 2021 and is a leading candidate to take over as captain after the eventual retirement of current skipper Chris Cooke.

As a home-grown seasoned county pro, Lloyd is keen to take on the challenge.

"I'm getting older, so hopefully each year I'm getting smarter and wiser. If I can help out in any way, that's something I'm keen to do to help Chris out.

"It's something I quite enjoy doing, helping out lads off the field as well as on it, and it can help my game as well."

Lloyd will take up the leadership reins for the One-Day Cup when Cooke is absent in the Hundred franchise tournament, and he is ambitious for Glamorgan's campaign.

"We haven't lost too many players to the Hundred so it's a competition we should really target. There's no reason we can't go all the way if we can get that balance and a winning mentality," he said.

Lloyd is also adapting to another new role over the winter as he spends his first Christmas as a new father to baby Freddie - named partly after former England all-rounder turned TV presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, one of his favourite players.

"It's been a busy time, a few weeks of sleepless nights but having something to do has really helped. With Covid still around, it's nice to have something happy in our lives," said Lloyd.