West Indies in Bangladesh 2021
January
18 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Savar
20 1st ODI, Mirpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
22 2nd ODI, Mirpur (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
25 3rd ODI, Chittagong (ZAC Stadium) (d/n) (08:00 GMT)
28-31 Warm-up match (opponents TBC), Chittagong (MA Aziz Stadium)
February
3-7 1st Test, Chittagong (ZAC Stadium) (04:00 GMT)
11-15 2nd Test, Mirpur (04:00 GMT)
