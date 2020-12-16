Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Nabi played in England for Afghanistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Northants have signed Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi - the world's number one ranked all-rounder - to play for the Steelbacks in the T20 Blast in 2021.

Nabi, 35, who played for Leicestershire in 2018, has featured in all of the world's main Twenty20 leagues.

Head coach David Ripley said: external-link "We're delighted to welcome such a high-profile T20 player as Mohammad Nabi.

"He has a wealth of experience from so many global tournaments. He can turn a game completely with bat and ball."

Nabi has made 4,118 runs in 271 T20 matches at a strike rate of 141.36, and taken 267 wickets.

Northants' T20 skipper Josh Cobb said: "Nabi was our number one target. David Ripley and the club have done a great job to get him."

Nabi, who is also signed up with London Spirit in The Hundred, will be available for all the T20 Blast group games and the quarter-final, if Northants make it through.