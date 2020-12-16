Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ed Pollock is still to make his first-class debut with Warwickshire after four years on the books at Edgbaston

Warwickshire batsman Ed Pollock has signed a new one-year contract with the Bears covering all forms of the game.

The big-hitting opener has scored 724 runs for the Birmingham Bears in T20 cricket over the past four seasons.

Pollock, 25, has also made 362 runs for Warwickshire in List A cricket.

But his experience of first-class cricket has so far been limited to five matches while he was at Durham University - and he has yet to make his Bears debut in the longer form.

"Ed can be one of the most destructive batsmen in the county game on his day," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"We were very keen to ensure that he remains a Bear and that he continues to provide the team with such an explosive top-order option.

"Outside his time at Edgbaston, it's great to see a professional continue to give so much to our local club game. Ed regularly performs for Barnt Green on summer Saturdays in the Birmingham League."