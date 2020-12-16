Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan finished bottom of the Central Group in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy

Glamorgan will start their County Championship campaign away to Yorkshire on 8 April, the two counties' first meeting in four-day cricket for a decade.

They face Sussex on 15 April in their first home match in Cardiff.

Northants, Kent and Lancashire are their other group opponents in the new structure, which will also include four play-off games starting on 30 August.

Sophia Gardens will host four of the home group games.

"We're really looking forward to a challenging group, with some four 'first division' sides in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Kent, and Northamptonshire, and Sussex have given us some great games over recent years," director of cricket Mark Wallace said.

"The players can't wait to get stuck into the season and take on some of the best teams and players on the county circuit, it's a great chance to challenge yourself."

The County Championship is being played in the revised format for 2021 only, with teams allocated to seeded groups according to their performances over the last two summers.

Glamorgan are ranked fifth of the six teams in their group.

Matches at St Helens are yet to be confirmed, with Swansea and Newport in line for One-Day Cup games when the Welsh Fire Hundred franchise is based in Cardiff.

Fixtures for the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast are set to be announced in January.

Glamorgan Championship group fixtures

8 April, Yorkshire (Headingley)

15 April, Sussex (Cardiff)

22 April, Northants (Northampton)

29 April, Kent (Cardiff)

6 May, Lancashire (Old Trafford)

13 May, Yorkshire (Cardiff)

20 May, Kent (Canterbury)

3 June, Lancashire (Home - Venue TBC)

4 July, Sussex (Hove)

11 July, Northants (Cardiff)

Play-offs: 30 August, 5, 12, 21 September

Bob Willis Trophy final: 27 September