Virat Kohli (far left) struck eight fours in more than four hours at the crease

First Test, Adelaide Oval (day one): India 233-6: Kohli 74, Pujara 43, Rahane 42 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

Captain Virat Kohli was run out for 74 as India lost three late wickets on the first day of the opening Test against Australia.

Kohli helped the tourists recover from 32-2, but they slipped from 188-3 to 206-6 before closing on 233-6 without further loss in Adelaide.

Kohli, who will miss the final three Tests because of the birth of his first child, was dismissed after a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane.

Mitchell Starc took 2-49 for Australia.

After Kohli won the toss in the day-night encounter, Starc bowled Prithvi Shaw for a duck via an inside edge with the second ball of the series.

Pat Cummins bowled Mayank Agarwal between bat and pad for 17, before Kohli ground out a partnership of 68 in 31 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara to help India stabilise on an occasionally sluggish pitch.

Pujara, who took 147 balls to score his first boundary, eventually fell for 43 from 160 deliveries, caught via bat and pad at leg gully off Nathan Lyon despite a belated review.

Kohli and Rahane shared a solid stand of 88 before vice-captain Rahane drove to Josh Hazlewood at mid-off, called for a single and then sent Kohli back. The skipper was well short of his ground when Nathan Lyon removed the bails.

Kohli, who now averages 72.14 from seven Test innings at the Adelaide Oval, saw Rahane trapped in front by a Starc inswinger for 42, while Hazlewood nipped one back to trap Hanuma Vihari lbw.

Ravichandran Ashwin will resume on day two on 15 and Wriddhiman Saha nine.