Mohammad Amir last played for Pakistan in August on their tour of England

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir says he has retired from international cricket because he has been "mentally tortured" by the team management.

The 28-year-old, who quit Tests in 2019, was left out of the the squad for the current tour of New Zealand.

"I was always available for white-ball cricket but I have had shabby treatment," he said.

Amir played 146 games for Pakistan across all three formats after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2009.

He was one of three Pakistan players jailed in 2011 for a plot to bowl no-balls in a Test against England, and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing.

"I don't want to play international cricket any more," said Amir, who took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests, 81 wickets at 29.62 in 61 one-day internationals and 59 wickets at 21.40 in 50 Twenty20s.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Amir following reports he had retired from Pakistan duty.

"This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects," a statement read.

Amir returned to the Pakistan squad in January 2016 and was part of the side that won the 2017 Champions Trophy.