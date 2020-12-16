Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's games against Afghanistan will be part of the World Super League

The Ireland men's and women's squads have been given the all-clear for a return to training after a negative Covid-19 test.

Training was halted on Monday after a women player tested positive.

This resulted in a player in the men's senior squad being referred for Covid-19 testing "as soon as possible" - this has come back negative.

Meanwhile, Ireland's men will start their seven ODIs in Abu Dhabi against UAE on 8 January.

The Irish also face UAE on 10, 12 and 12 January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium before taking on Afghanistan on 18, 21 and 23 January.

The matches against Afghanistan will be part of the World Super League.

Ireland will be in action for the the first time since the dramatic win over England in August.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.