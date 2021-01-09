England have had a settled Test team over the last 12 months, but that is about to change on their tour of Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Ben Stokes and bowler Jofra Archer are being rested, while Ollie Pope is recovering from shoulder surgery and opener Rory Burns is staying at home to attend the birth of his first child.

Joe Root's task was made even more complicated by all-rounder Moeen Ali testing positive for Covid-19, and subsequently being ruled out of the first Test - so what will he do with the team?

It's time to put yourself in Root's shoes and consider who should fill the void in the first Test at Galle. Will Jonny Bairstow earn a recall? Does Dan Lawrence make his debut? Should England play three spinners like their 3-0 series win in Sri Lanka in November 2018?

Pick your team below and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .