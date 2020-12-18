Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Slater scored centuries for both Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire in the Bob Willis Trophy last season

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater has extended his contract with the county until the end of the 2023 season.

Slater, 29, enjoyed a prolific Bob Willis Trophy campaign during the shortened 2020 season, scoring two centuries and a half-century.

His first, a career-best 172, came on loan at Leicestershire against Lancashire at New Road in August.

Slater then returned to his parent club two weeks later to follow that up with 142 against the same opponents.

The left-hander finished the competition with 425 runs at an average just above 60 as he began to forge a settled opening partnership with Haseeb Hameed.

"It was an all-too-short period of cricket that we got to play," Slater said. "But it's one I'll look back on fondly because of the way things went for me on the field."